Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

2018 stats: Did not play (knee injury in fall camp)

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: For him to take on the job as the starting Rover, or the third linebacker when the Aggies use a base 4-3 scheme. He was being groomed for playing time there last year before his injury, and now that job is open.

Why he's number 26 on the list: Okeke is a veteran with very actual playing experience, but Jimbo Fisher has made it clear he believes in him. Okeke has shown he's aggressive and is willing to hit, but he outgrew the safety position. The coaches believe he can be a fast, effective linebacker and have their fingers crossed that a fully healthy Okeke can be a factor.