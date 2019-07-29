30 in 30: can Green start in 2019?
AggieYell.com's look at the 30 players most important to Texas A&M's success in 2019 continues with a look at number 29, Kenyon Green.
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 328 pounds
2018 stats: 5-star recruit and Under Armour All-American from Atascocita High School
What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: At the very least, quality depth. He could also be a candidate for either the right tackle or right guard spots, depending on how training camp plays out.
Why he’s number 29 on the list: Green was one of the best offensive linemen in America last year, and he has the potential to shake up the look of the A&M line this year. He will start off at tackle (likely on the right side, manned by Carson Green), and if he succeeds there, Green could move to the left and Dan Moore could move to guard. If the need at guard is greater, Green could move inside and take the right guard spot. At the very worst, his presence ratchets up the competition up front.