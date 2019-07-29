Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 328 pounds

2018 stats: 5-star recruit and Under Armour All-American from Atascocita High School

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: At the very least, quality depth. He could also be a candidate for either the right tackle or right guard spots, depending on how training camp plays out.

Why he’s number 29 on the list: Green was one of the best offensive linemen in America last year, and he has the potential to shake up the look of the A&M line this year. He will start off at tackle (likely on the right side, manned by Carson Green), and if he succeeds there, Green could move to the left and Dan Moore could move to guard. If the need at guard is greater, Green could move inside and take the right guard spot. At the very worst, his presence ratchets up the competition up front.



