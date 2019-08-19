Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 204 pounds

2018 stats: 27 catches for 336 yards and 5 TD

What the Aggies are hoping to get from him in 2019: The Kendrick Rogers who showed up for the Clemson game and overtime against LSU. Rogers dominated two of the better secondaries A&M faced last year, but also had more than one-third of his total catches for the season in those two games. He was plagued by injuries all year, and is again this summer. If he’s healthy, he can be unstoppable.

Why he’s number 8 on the list: Because he’s a big play machine when he’s healthy. His touchdowns against Clemson and LSU were some of the best of 2018 by any player anywhere. Rogers is coming into his own, and the only thing standing between him and a big season is his ability to stay on the football field. If he does that, he should put up very large numbers.



