{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 12:02:05 -0500') }} football

30 players, 30 days: A&M hopes Johnson can fill a key role

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com continues its look at the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's 2019 success with number 14, defensive end Tyree Johnson.

Tyree Johnson showed flashes in limited time last year. The Aggies will need more this year.

Class: Redshirt sophmore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

2018 stats: 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble; named to SEC All-Freshman team

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: To replace Landis Durham -- and Durham’s production. By the end of last season, Johnson had started to work his way into significant playing time and became a force as a pass rusher, racking up sacks in the last three games (one was called back on a defensive penalty). He has shown that he has the speed to be a problem for offensive tackles, and now he has the size and experience to go with it.

Why he’s number 14 on the list: The Aggie defensive line will take on a new look this year and they need a consistent pass rusher. That’s Johnson’s role, and if he fills it well, the entire defense will benefit.


