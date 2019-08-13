Class: Redshirt sophmore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

2018 stats: 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble; named to SEC All-Freshman team

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: To replace Landis Durham -- and Durham’s production. By the end of last season, Johnson had started to work his way into significant playing time and became a force as a pass rusher, racking up sacks in the last three games (one was called back on a defensive penalty). He has shown that he has the speed to be a problem for offensive tackles, and now he has the size and experience to go with it.

Why he’s number 14 on the list: The Aggie defensive line will take on a new look this year and they need a consistent pass rusher. That’s Johnson’s role, and if he fills it well, the entire defense will benefit.



