Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds

2018 stats (at Brock High School): 20 catches, 492 yards, 6 TD

What the Aggies are expecting from him in 2019: A fair amount, including to replace a lot of Jace Sternberger’s lost production. That may sound unfair for a true freshman, but Cupp is not your average first-year college player. He’s tall and extremely fast for a tight end, making him a real problem for defenses to deal with. To say he’s a pysical freak would not be overstating things.

Why he’s number 18 on the list: Even though the Aggies should have a strong corps of wideouts this year, they still need a safety valve in the middle of the field. Jace Sternberger was outstanding in that role last year and the A&M offense will need that again this year to reach its full potential. If Cupp steps into that role and is even close to Sternberger in terms of production, the Aggie offense will be tough to stop.



