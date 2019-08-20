Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds

2018 stats: Started all 13 games at left tackle

What the Aggies are hoping to get from him in 2019: A player who has improved with time and experience. Moore struggled mightily for much of 2018, but played his best the season ended. The coaches hope he can pick up where he left off and continue to improve his level of play.

Why he's number 7 on the list: Moore is the man who has to protect Kellen Mond's blind side, which makes him vitally important. With 22 appearances and 14 career starts under his belt, it stands to reason he should be a better player this season. If he is -- and he hasn't been challenged by anyone else -- then the Aggies will have a huge left tackle playing a critical role on a quality offense.