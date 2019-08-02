Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 290 pounds

2018 stats: 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 kicks blocked

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: At the very least, to be the primary backup to Justin Madubuike and Bobby Brown. Brown's starting job isn't set in stone, and Peevy could take it. One way or the other, they want him to take on a lot more playing time.

Why he's number 25 on the list: Peevy took on a larger role later in 2018 and was up to the challenge. Now that he's an upperclassman, the Aggies want him to go from beyond a talented role player to a major part of the defensive line rotation. He's going to get that chance this year, with plenty of playing time early in the year.