Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

2018 stats (at Arizona Western College): 17 tackles, 5 passes broken up, 1 fumble recovery

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: To take one of the starting corner positions, and the sooner the better. Myles Jones had a strong summer to lock one job down for the moment, but A&M must get better at corner if they’re going to handle the toughest parts of their schedule. He may not be ready now due to nagging injuries during training camp, but the fast he’s ready, the better off they’ll be.

Why he’s number 2 on the list: Tua Tagovailoa. Trevor Lawrence. Jake Fromm -- and the receivers they throw to. The Aggies have a very solid football team, but cornerback remains a huge question mark. Blades was recruited to come in and help solve that problem, and he brings a lot of attributes: he’s tall, long, very fast and has two years of JUCO experience. They did not put a great deal of effort into pulling him away from Oregon to have him sit. He’s supposed to be a key part of fixing a weak point on the defense, and hopefully he will get out on the field soon to start doing just that.



