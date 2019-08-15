Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds

2018 stats: 34 catches, 474 yards, 1 TD

What the Aggies hope to get from him 2019: Consistent production as the fourth receiver. In basketball, the sixth man plays as much as the starters; Buckley could easily do the same here. With his consistency, the need to keep the starters fresh and the spotty injury history of Jhamon Ausbon, Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers, odds are he'll be more than just a situational player.

Why he's number 12 on the list: With the Aggies likely to throw more this year, the receivers are more important. With Baylor Cupp already injured and Rogers a big question mark with an ankle injury, Buckley's importance is already magnified. He can play all three receiver positions and will be the first guy on the field if a starter needs a break or is injured. His versatility will be vital.