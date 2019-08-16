Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 228 pounds

2018 stats: 27 tackles, 5 TFL and 1 fumble recovery

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: To replace Otaro Alaka as the starting middle linebacker -- and to match his production. So far, it would not be a stretch to say Johnson has looked excellent, handling the position well while showing off the speed he was already known to have. Coach Jimbo Fisher has commented on his significant improvement, saying Johnson has become better in all parts of his life. That has to be something pleasing to both Fisher and Mike Elko.

Why he’s number 11 on the list: Becuase he’s going to have to be a vital cog in the defense. The defensive line should be quite good, allowing Johnson to roam and make plays around the field. He’s got great athleticism, so if he’s as prepared as the staff thinks he is, he could make a big difference for the defense this season.



