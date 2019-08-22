Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 210 pounds

2018 stats: 61 carries for 346 yards and 1 TD rushing; 422 return yards and 1 TD

What the Aggies are hoping to get from him in 2019: To step in and take the starting running back job. Corbin was the primary backup to Trayveon Williams last year and was highly efficient in limited carries. Now, they want to see him produce similar results while getting a whole lot more carries.

Why he’s number 5 on the list: Corbin is going to be one of the centerpieces of the offense this year, and he’ll have to be really good to keep the offense running at full bore. He’s got big play capability in spades, and if he stays healthy, he should put up some strong numbers in 2019.



