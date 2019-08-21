Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

2018 stats: 45 receptions for 585 yards and 5 TD

What the Aggies are hoping to get from him in 2019: Simply put, a huge season. Davis had a breakout year in 2018 after he fully recovered from a torn ACL. As the season went on, he became more and more of a threat, with two TDs against Ole Miss and two against LSU. If the Aggies are going to stretch the field more in 2019, they're going to need their fastest receiver to do it. That's Davis. He's also the team's leading returning receiver, so his rapport with Kellen Mond is obvious. Now that pair needs to step it up to an elite level.

Why he's number 6 on the list: The Aggie offense needs a consistent playmaker, and Davis is the one most likely to fill the role. He's fast, physical and reliable. The A&M receiver corps should be very good this year, and he's the guy most believe will lead the pack. That makes him extremely important.