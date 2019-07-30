Class: True freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 208 pounds

2018 stats: 29 tackles, 9 passes broken up, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery at Ft. Bend Bush

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: At the very least, strong competition for playing time and a spot in the two-deep, whether at corner or nickel.

Why he’s number 28 on the list: A&M’s biggest problem last year, without question, was its secondary. It was terrible from start to finish and with Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa and Jake Fromm on this year’s schedule, a repeat can’t happen. Enter Young, one of the most physical and talented corners in America. He likes to jam receivers at the line, disrupt their timing and then break up passes by getting into superior position. A&M returns all of its corners from last year, but Young should still get a serious look starting on day one of camp.



