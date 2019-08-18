Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds

2018 stats: Started all 13 games at right tackle

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: To take the next step and become one of the SEC’s better offensive linemen. Green was the most consistent of the A&M offensive linemen not named Erik McCoy last year, but wasn’t an upper echelon starter. His play, along with the rest of the line’s, improved as the year went on. Now, the Aggies need a high-quality performance all year.

Why he’s number 9 on the list: If A&M is going to have the imposing offense it could, the tackles are going to have to perform better than they did last year. Green now has 17 career starts under his belt and should be ready to pick his play up a notch or two. If he can help Jashaun Corbin with some key blocks and keep Kellen Mond upright, it will go a long way in helping A&M’s offense reach elite status.



