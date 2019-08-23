Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 226 pounds

2018 stats: Redshirted due to torn ACL

What the Aggies are hoping to get from him in 2019: What you’d expect from a player who had 91 offers and was starting to break out before getting hurt last year -- a lot. Hines plays with speed and intelligence and has the athletic ability to make plays across the field. In spite of his knee injury, he seems faster than ever this year.

Why he’s number 4 on the list: The Aggies have to replace both starting linebackers and need someone to set the standard for a young position group. Hines has the ability to put up big tackle totals behind a strong defensive front line, which would make the defense as a whole more formidable. A big year from Hines will likely mean big things from the defense as a whole.



