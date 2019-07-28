Position: defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 244 pounds

2018 stats: 1 tackle

What the Aggies are hoping for in 2019: a player who is ready to take on a greater role than an occasional pass rusher. For him to be one of several players to be able to apply pressure off the edge.

Why he’s number 30 on the list: A&M needs to find more players who can get to the quarterback on their own, without the help of blitzes. That’s why A&M placed a premium on getting Martin in 2018 and want him to start doing now. If he can back up Tyree Johnson and keep a consistent pass rush going, that will be a big positive for the defense.



