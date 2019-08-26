Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds

2018 stats: 238-415 for 3,107 yards, 24 TD and 8 INT passing; 474 yards and 7 TD rushing

What the Aggies are hoping to get from him in 2019: Another big step forward. Mond was obviously much better as a sophomore than he was a freshman, but it was also his first season in Jimbo Fisher's offense. This is the first time since his junior year of high school that Mond has run the same scheme, and he seems much more confident and decisive. If he really is, he has the weapons to put up some very big totals.

Why he's number 1 on the list: Because the quarterback makes everything go, and there's more pressure on Mond than anyone else. With the tough schedule A&M faces, the Aggie offense is going to have to hit on all cylinders every game in order to top last year's 9-4 finish. That means Mond will have to be more accurate with his throws, faster with his decision making and be ready to take off when necessary. Mond is the most talented quarterback the Aggies have had since Johnny Manziel; now, it's time to tap into that talent and become one of the nation's top quarterbacks.