Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 304 pounds

2018 stats: 40 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; named team’s defensive MVP

What the Aggies are hoping to get from him in 2019: A performance befitting the best player on the defense and a first team preseason All-SEC selection. Madubuike was quietly outstanding last year, putting up excellent numbers while playing the shadow of three seniors. This is his defense now, and he’s being held to a high standard.

Why he’s number 3 on the list: Madubuike is as capable as any Aggie to take over a football game. He was outstanding last year and there’s no reason to think he won’t be as good or better in 2019. The defensive line is one of the team’s strengths, and he’s the best of the bunch. And he plays at a high level, the rest of the defense probably will too.



