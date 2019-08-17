Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

2018 stats: 14 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: To do what he did in the Gator Bowl for an entire season. Thrust into the starting lineup after an injury to Donovan Wilson, O’Neal had 4.5 tackles, 1 TFL and an intereption. It was an impressive performance, gave a hint of what the former 4-star recruit can do.

Why he’s number 10 on the list: The Aggies struggled mightily in the secondary in 2019, and they need to step up their collective performance to give A&M a chance against the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence. A safety with big play capability would certainly help, and O’Neal needs to be that guy.



