Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 212 pounds

2018 stats: 31 catches for 375 yards

What the Aggies are hoping for him in 2019: A rebound to his freshman season (50 catches, 571 yards, 3 TD), if not more. Even before his foot injury that cost him a month of the 2018 season, Ausbon seemed slower and less explosive last year. This summer, he looks far better and looks like he's ready to have a big season.

Why he's number 17 on the list: He's A&M's most experienced receiver and a primary target for Kellen Mond on 3rd downs. He's leaner, faster, cutting better and admittedly taking the game more seriously, dedicating himself in the film room as well as on the field. If his performance during fall practice translates to the regular season, he could easily set personal highs in catches and yards and make this ranking look much too low.