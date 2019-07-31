Class: True freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

2018 stats: 83 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, six sacks, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt at Converse Judson High School. 5-star prospect and Army All-American

Why he’s number 27 on the list: The Aggies have some options at defensive end, but Leal may be the most talented of all of them. Jimbo Fisher has repeatedly referred to him as “special” and has touted not only Leal’s physical gifts, but his work ethic. Micheal Clemons will likely start at end, but Leal could well be his backup and push for a lot of playing time. He has the speed to be an effective defensive end and the size to play tackle as well in pass rush situations. This could be the start of a big career for Leal at the collegiate level.



