4-star WR commits to A&M

Fort Bend Marshall 4-star WR Chris Marshall, who has been linked to the Aggies for more than a year, announced his commitment Saturday. He had originally planned to commit Sunday -- his birthday -- but decided on Friday he'd move it up a day.

Marshall, who didn't play high school football until his junior year when A&M running back Devon Achane pushed him to join the team, quickly made a name for himself. He caught 45 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, and is averaging better than 30 yards a catch this season.

A&M was one of the first teams to offer Marshall, but the list of competitors was impressive. The Aggies beat out not only fellow finalists Alabama and USC, but LSU, Auburn, Texas and Ole Miss, among others.

Marshall is the 16th commit in the 2022 class for the Aggies, and the eighth from the Houston area. A total of 12 of A&M's commits are from the state of Texas. He's the second of the afternoon, following 5-star DT Walter Nolen's commitment.

Marshall is one of two wideouts in the class, joining Noah Thomas of Clear Springs, who committed to A&M in February.