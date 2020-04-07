Texas A&M's 2020 signing class was positively loaded with talent. But what five players will make the most immediate impact? It's a tough question, but here's my stab at it.

Demond Demas has incredible athletic ability. (Rivals.com)

WR Demond Demas

The Aggies lost Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers a year early, so there's a need for to fill the void left by their departures. Fortunately for A&M, Demas is on his way to College Station. There may not be a better wideout prospect in America: he runs in the high 4.3s in the 40-yard dash and can jump out of the gym. He has the potential to be a gamebreaker from day one.

CB Jaylon Jones

It may be tougher for Jones to win a starting job, but he hasn't let me -- or himself -- down yet. After dominating the Rivals 5-Star Challenge last June, he had a great senior season and was a standout at the Under Armour All-American Game. He's big, he's physical, can run and has excellent coverage skills. He'll be in the mix in the secondary.

DE Donell Harris

The Aggies need a more consistent pass rush. Enter Harris, who may be as good of a pass rusher as there was in the 2020 class -- and he was originally supposed to be a 2021 prospect. The Aggies shouldn't have to rush a freshman onto the field at defensive end, but odds are he'll earn his way onto the field all the same.

RB Devon Achane

You can't teach speed, and Achane has it in spades. He may be the fastest prospect at any position in the 2020 class, period. And he has used it to his advantage, scoring more than 100 touchdowns in his high school career. The Aggies will find ways to get the ball in his hands, both as a back, in the passing game and as a returner, and let him work.

S Antonio Johnson

The Aggies have a ton of talent at safety already, but I still think Johnson is a factor quickly. They need someone who can cover elite SEC receivers, either in a two-deep or if they go deep in the middle of the field in man coverage. Johnson prowls the secondary with his speed and is extremely athletic. It should be tough to keep him off the field.

