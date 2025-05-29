5 good questions: CB/Nickel

As we enter the dog days of summer, AY takes a look at each position group and asks five important questions. We continue the series with the cornerbacks and the nickel position.

Will Lee is the sure thing in the Aggie secondary.

1. Who are the starters?

We've got a pretty good idea on two of the the three. Will Lee, an All-SEC selection last year, is the starter at one of the corner spots. The other looks like it'll be the winner of the competition between Julian Humphrey and Dezz Ricks, though both will play a lot. Tyreek Chappell should move back in as the starting nickel.

2. Who has the edge, Humphrey or Ricks?

Ricks was the most picked-on corner in the SEC last year, allowing 32 completions on 58 targets, or a little over 55%. While at Georgia, Humphrey gave up 15 completions on 27 targets...or a little over 55%. But Humphrey has a couple of years of experience, while Ricks had his trial by fire last year. Humphrey seemed to be playing a little better this spring, so I would lean towards him starting at this point. Either way, they're both going to be playing.

Jordan Shaw was one of the stars of spring practice.

3. What will A&M do with Jordan Shaw?

Play him. One of the biggest surprises of spring ball, the transfer from Washington impressed in Chappell's absence as he continued his recovery from knee surgery. While Chappell's presence is big for the secondary, Shaw's quality play may allow Chappell to move back outside and play regular corner at times, as BJ Mayes did last year.

4. Will any freshmen play this season?

Adonyss Currie may be on the field early.

Unless Jayvon Thomas (who missed the spring with an injury) improves his game considerably, at least one of them will probably have to. Jamar Beal-Goines was hurt this spring so we haven't seen him yet, but Adonyss Currie seemed to be well ahead of fellow freshman Cobey Sellers. So, at this point, you'd think Currie would be the first one to hit the field. Deyjhon Pettaway was working at nickel this spring, but A&M may have the luxury of bringing him along slowly with Chappell and Shaw ahead of him.

5. Will this group be better than last year?