AggieYell - 5 good questions: Mississippi State

No. 11 Texas A&M heads to a place where it has had limited success Saturday: Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State is 1-2 and has been very up and very down in three games, so what can the Aggies expect? For those answers, we turned to Russell Johnson of Bulldogblitz.com.

Using Kylin Hill as a running back may be more important than having him as a receiver.

1. After racking up 632 yards against LSU, what has gone wrong the past couple of weeks for State against Kentucky and Arkansas?

Last week against Kentucky, it felt like everything went wrong for the Bulldogs offensively. In the LSU game, receivers had no trouble gaining separation from the DB’s, and because LSU’s DC was so set in his ways about playing man coverage, that happened time and time again. Costello had time to go through his progressions, and made things look (very) easy all game long.Following that game, Mississippi State fans really raised their expectations of the program. So, too, did the national media.What followed were two absolute trainwrecks offensively, to the point that it is unclear whether or not Costello will be the starter moving forward.Once teams started playing zone consistently against Costello, he really started struggling. He made mistakes in the LSU game, but those were limited in their magnitude. The mistakes the last two weeks, against UK and ARK no less, were a result of the confusion created by the zone.The reads he was making in the LSU game were no longer there. Costello was forced to make check-down after check-down all game long, and as a result their RB led the team with 15 (!) receptions for under 100 yards and 0 TD.There are several different ways this team can rebound. It starts and ends with establishing the run.

2. Is there really a quarterback controversy this week between K.J. Costello and Will Rogers?

Yes, there really is. Neither quarterback was able to execute the offense against Kentucky, but reports have been (as they usually are) very positive about the execution of the offense this week. There have been a lot of rumors about multiple starters offensively being swapped out, so I would definitely say that there is a real “competition” for the starting job.Rogers is the more mobile of the two, while Costello has more experience. Rogers entered fall camp as the No. 4 quarterback, and if he is able to elevate himself into the starter role as a true freshman, that would be an impressive feat.

3. The Bulldogs are putting up impressive stats in terms of tackles for loss and sacks. What has Zach Arnett changed in his first season in Starkville?

Arnett’s defensive scheme has honestly been the biggest surprise of the season imo. The 3-3-5 defense has many variances and different formations used to find ways to put pressure on different positions offensively.The ability to create confusion has allowed several opportunities for big plays in the backfield, and those numbers you mentioned don’t even take into account the amount of missed tackles and bad reads there have been so far.Against the Aggies’ offense, they will have plenty of opportunities to grow those numbers, but they will have to be careful due to Kellen Mond’s ability to make big plays.

4. Which players on defense need to play well for Mississippi State to slow down A&M's offense?

Aaron Brule has really been impressive since the new staff arrived in Starkville. His ability to make plays in space cannot be overstated, and he comes into the game with 20 tackles and 3.5 TFL thus far.In each of the games so far this season, the secondary has blown at least one coverage. If they are going to get back on the winning side of things, that cannot happen against a team with as much raw talent as the Aggies.That puts a lot of pressure on Fred Peters, who has had an up and down start to the season.The secondary has to be willing to make the smart play, instead of going for the INT at all times. Same with making sure tackles rather than making the “big” hit.

5. The offensive line looks like it has struggled in run blocking and has already given up 8 sacks. Their PFF scores are very low. Is that a talent issue or more of the scheme, with a lot of the issues being on the quarterback?

The struggles on the offensive line have been a multitude of things so far. Teams know when MSU’s offense snaps the ball it is more than likely going to be a pass play, and as a result defenses have been able to be much more aggressive than they normally would.Not to mention the time some of the plays that were being run by Costello and the offense to develop.They are going to have to be much quicker in their progressions, and show some kind of run game as I said earlier.

And my responses to Russell's questions...

The Aggies need Kellen Mond to keep playing at a high level.

1. What were some of the biggest differences between the A&M offense early in the season and the performance last week against Florida?

Confidence and discipline. They were a mess against Vanderbilt and it made a game that should have been a blowout very close. But they moved the ball efficiently against Alabama, averaging better than 6 yards a play, and didn’t give up a sack. All the pieces fell into place last Saturday as the offensive line dominated Florida, Kellen Mond was sharp and had time to throw and they didn’t make stupid mistakes. If they continue to perform at that level, they’ll be in good shape.

2. Who are some players on the defensive side of the ball that are going to have to make plays for the Aggies?

It starts with two guys up front, Bobby Brown and DeMarvin Leal. Brown is the big body that needs to control the middle, while Leal is a 290-pound DE with the speed of a much smaller guy. Aaron Hansford is a very athletic linebacker who may need to have a big game. Safety Demani Richardson is A&M’s best player in the secondary and need to bounce back after a subpar couple of games.

3. Are there any true freshmen that have taken advantage of this season and have been contributing to the team for Jimbo and his staff so far?

So far, not many. The primary one is corner Jaylon Jones, and the former 5-star may be the best corner on the team already. The other is Mississippi native McKinnley Jackson, who is part of the defensive tackle rotation and has pushed around players with a lot more experience. On offense, two players could be a part of things this weekend for the first time: wideout Demond Demas, who A&M fans are absolutely clamoring for, and running back Devon Achane. Neither has played much as all, but with the loss of Caleb Chapman, the Aggies need speed and these guys can fly.

4. It seems like Kellen Mond has a pretty solid set of weapons on the outside, especially when compared to previous seasons. What has it been like watching both this offense, and the team, progress under head coach Jimbo Fisher? What were the expectations in College Station going into the season?

Actually, I’d consider receiver a big issue right now. Redshirt freshmen Kam Brown and Chase Lane have been ok, but neither are real big play threats. The two real weapons, now that Chapman is gone, are running back/wideout Ainias Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer. What they have is good enough to keep the chains moving, but someone else may be needed for the deep passing game to work.

5. Any specific position/position battle you think may be the X-Factor?