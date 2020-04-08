Texas A&M's 2020 signing class was loaded with talent, but not everyone will get on the field at once. Some will have to wait a year -- but will do damage on the rest of the SEC when they do.

McKinnley Jackson could be a monster on the defensive line. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

DT McKinnley Jackson

Jackson could make an impact this upcoming season, but with Jayden Peevy a senior (already!), the need for another big body up front will become critical in 2021. Jackson has freakish quickness for his size and the strength to be disruptive. He could well be Peevy's replacement in the middle.

WR Moose Muhammad

Muhammad is another player who could make an impact in his true freshman season, but he'll definitely be needed in 2021. A smooth route runner with great hands and sharp cuts, he has the potential to be a great slot receiver.

LB Antonio Doyle

At the very least, Buddy Johnson and Aaron Hansford will have to be replaced in 2021. There's no guarantee Anthony Hines will be back, to boot. Andre White is being groomed as one replacement, but the Aggies will need a big, strong tackling machine to play in the middle. Doyle was recruited to fill that need, and should be prepared to move into the starting lineup in a year.

QB Haynes King

Surprised? It'll be either King or Zach Calzada in 2021 with Kellen Mond gone. A lot has been made out of Calzada's huge arm, but if he can throw the ball to Navasota, King can at least get it to Millican. During his junior year, there was no better quarterback in America -- period. Add in his 4.5 speed to go with quality decision-making and accuracy when he's on and King should be ready to make things interesting after a year of preparation.

OL Chris Morris