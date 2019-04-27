Texas A&M's draft-eligible players may have had to wait around a little bit Saturday, but the day ended up being busy with five players being drafted. The Aggies had seven taken overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kingsley Keke was the first Aggie off the board Saturday, when the Green Bay Packers selected him with their fifth round pick, the 150th overall. Keke joins fellow Aggie Jace Sternberger, who was picked by the Packers in the third round Friday night, as members of Green Bay’s draft class. The Packers said they were impressed with Keke’s versatility, as he succeed at both the tackle and end positions during his Aggie career. His best season was his last, as he racked up 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as he held down a short-handed defensive end group and exceeded nearly all expectations.

Worked for this my whole life and finally my dream is coming true. Thank you @packers for the opportunity! I’m ready to get to Work! #gopackgo pic.twitter.com/2knngaTWNk — Kingsley Keke#⃣ 8⃣ (@BucketsAll_Day) April 27, 2019

One of the best stories of 2018 was Daylon Mack’s resurrection of his football career, which will continue in Baltimore. Mack was taken 10 picks after Keke by the Ravens, who will look for him to work his way into the rotation with fellow defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce. Mack had a stellar 2018, with 32 tackles, 10 TFL and 5.5 sacks.

With the Ravens, he won’t have to start right away, but will certainly have the opportunity to get on the field with one of the league’s best defenses. Mack will also find a familiar face waiting for him in Baltimore -- offensive lineman and fellow Aggie Jermiane Eluemunor was taken by the Ravens in the 2017 draft.



After becoming one of the most prolific running backs in Texas A&M history in just three seasons, Trayveon Williams had to wait a lot longer than most anticipated to hear his named called Saturday. Expected to be a mid-round pick, Williams inexplicably slid to the sixth round, where the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the 182nd pick overall. The drop was duly noted by Williams on social media, who vowed payback.



Cincinnati Bengals here I come ! God works in mysterious ways but I’ll never doubt him! The league will pay mark my words — Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) April 27, 2019

Williams, a former 4-star prospect from Houston’s C.E. King, ran for more than 1,000 yards as a true freshman but saw his numbers slip to under 800 yards in 2017. Immediately given the role as A&M’s featured back by new coach Jimbo Fisher, Williams exploded in 2018. After a school-record 1,760 yards (6.5 YPC) and 18 rushing touchdowns -- capped by a Gator Bowl record 236 yards in A&M’s demolition of N.C. State -- he was named first team All-SEC and an All-American. Once knocked by scouts for a lack of size, toughness and durability, Williams proved the latter two to be farcical in 2018 as he carried the Aggies through the second half of their schedule, including a 3-0 record in November. With just Joe Mixon and Giovanni Bernard in their backfield, Williams should get a real shot at picking up carries in 2019. Safety Donovan Wilson struggles with injuries kept him out of the 2018 Gator Bowl and hampered his ability to work out at the NFL Combine and A&M’s Pro Day, but the Dallas Cowboys showed consistent interest in the senior throughout the draft process. They did more than just show interest Saturday -- they took Wilson with their sixth round pick, the 213th overall.

Secret Audio 🔊 Listen to the #DallasCowboys phone call with @donlwilson6 and his family as they become emotional after learning he was the newest member of the Cowboys. #CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/GT6OuvBkGR — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2019

Wilson was a playmaker at A&M, racking up 207 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and eight INTs. He had 66 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 INTs in 2018, including one to seal A&M’s 24-17 win over Arkansas at his new home, AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are currently short-handed at safety, so Wilson should get a good chance to prove himself. As he has done so many times before, Cullen Gillaspia made history Saturday. He became the first 12th Man to be drafted when the Houston Texans, who had followed him closely through the draft process, took him with their sixth round pick (220th overall). Gillaspia, who is the longest-tenured 12th Man and the first to ever score a touchdown, impressed the Texans with his athleticism and his quick adaptation to the fullback position. He also drew the attention of another former walk-on, who has had a rather successful career.

