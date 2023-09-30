Here are five players to track as Texas A&M (3-1) takes on Arkansas (2-2) in a huge SEC matchup:

1. QB KJ Jefferson

2023 stats: 76-108 (70.4%), 918 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT passing; 47 carries, 128 yards (2.7 YPC), 1 TD If you don't know who Jefferson is already...where have you been? One of the best quarterbacks in Arkansas history, Jefferson has been an irritant to A&M for several years. He's a dual threat quarterback that has to be contained in the pocket, but also can't be given too much time to throw.

2. RB Rocket Sanders

Rocket Sanders is back this weekend.

2023 stats: 15 carries, 53 yards, 2 TD Sanders shouldn't be judged by his 2023 stats, as he only played in the season opener before suffering a knee injury. He should go tomorrow, though, and hopes to remind people why he's a preseason All-SEC selection. The Aggies would prefer he doesn't.

3. TE Luke Hasz

2023 stats: 15 catches, 259 yards (15.9 YPC), 3 TD The Razorbacks went out and added a bunch of tight ends with experience at other programs through the transfer portal, and it turned out the guy they needed was on their commitment list. Hasz, a true freshman, lit up LSU last weekend as he found ways to get free deep in the Tigers secondary. He'll be a challenge for A&M's safeties and nickel Bryce Anderson.

4. LB Jaheim Thomas

2023 stats: 43 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks Thomas has been all over the field so far this year, being a force against the run and an excellent blitzer. He'll definitely be coming after Max Johnson as the Razorbacks like to blitz a lot. A&M's tight ends and running backs will have to account for him.

5. CB Dwight McGlothern