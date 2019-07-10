Texas A&M's defense took a huge step forward last year, especially against the run. But with both linebackers, both defensive ends and one starting defensive tackle gone, is it too much to ask for them to be better? Maybe not, and here are five reasons why.

1. More athleticism up front

Justin Madubuike is one of the SEC's most athletic tackles.

Last year, the Aggies got great production from Kingsley Keke and Landis Durham, but neither had tremendous speed or athletic ability. They wore opponents down with strength, tenacity and experience. This year, A&M has a lot more speed and athleticism in its front four. Tyree Johnson showed what he can do late last year, and he's a solid speed rusher. Micheal Clemons has good speed and quickness for his size. Both Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy are much more athletic than most tackles, and Justin Madubuike is in a league of his own.

Everyone wants to see what DeMarvin Leal can do. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2. More depth up front

At points last year, it seemed like Keke and Durham, especially, couldn't come off the field because the falloff would be too severe. Johnson helped stem that problem in Durham's case, but Keke remained indispensable. This year, the Aggies have a lot of depth at both ends. Johnson is backed up by Jeremiah Martin and Tyree Wilson, to name a couple, and Clemons will be backed up by Max Wright -- and will probably have to fight off super-talented freshman DeMarvin Leal as the season goes on. The situation is also improved at tackle, where Daylon Mack, Madubuike and Peevy held things down in 2018. Brown is now a full-time DT at 330 pounds, and the Aggies can figure out who between Mohammed Diallo, Josh Rogers, Adarious Jones, Derek Hunter and TD Moton.

3. Faster starting linebackers

Buddy Johnson brings good speed to the linebacker unit.

Otaro Alaka and Tyrel Dodson both had outstanding seasons in 2018, but neither is has top-flight speed. A healthy Anthony Hines and Buddy Johnson come closer to that level. They may not be as experienced, but they can get around the field. Add in former safety Ikenna Okeke, and the likely starting three linebackers can cover some ground.

4. More linebacker depth

The move of Aaron Hansford could be a big deal for the Aggies.

For most of last year, A&M could not afford an injury to Alaka, Dodson or Johnson because there wasn't anyone to replace them. With HInes, Okeke and Braden White all sidelined, the cupboard was bare. Fortunately, they survived, but it was enough of a less than A&M went shopping for linebacker talent in bulk -- and it looks like they got it. Former WR Aaron Hansford has moved back to linebacker and looked increasingly good as the spring went on, racking up 9 tackles in the Maroon & White Game. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, he could be an imposing outside linebacker. Four true freshmen -- Andre White, Ke'Shun Brown, Chris Russell and Tarian Lee -- will at least provide some depth if things go awry. Considering how White performed in the spring and reports on Russell and Brown this summer, they may be able to do more than that.

Erick Young is one of several players who could improve the secondary. (Rivals.com)

5. Massive talent injection in the secondary