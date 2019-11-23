1) Jake Fromm moving in the pocket. As we saw last week with Ryan Hilinski, A&M does not necessarily have to sack a quarterback to affect him. Georgia's offensive line is one of the nation's very best, which allows Fromm to sit in the pocket and scan the field. He does not like to have to move. If the Aggies can force him to stop being stationary and move around, it has the potential to mess with him.

2) Different looks in the running game. A&M isn't going to win if Kellen Mond has to throw all the time. There will be times when he's going to have to carry the load, but there has to be some semblance of balance. Running it right into the UGA line is probably not going to work, so some now looks for Isaiah Spiller, Cordarrian Richardson and Mond would probably help.

3) The ball in the hands of 1 and 85. Georgia knows Jhamon Ausbon is Mond's go-to target when he needs a play. So they're going to try to take him away as much as possible. So the next best options are Quartney Davis on the quick slant and Jalen Wydermyer in the middle of the field. Davis's speed and Wydermyer's size could be advantages.

4) The ball in Ainias Smith's hands on punt returns. Georgia is 100th nationally in punt coverage. Smith has already proven to be one of the SEC's most explosive returners. He could make a real difference in this football game.

5) +1 or better. This game shapes up as one that will probably be low-scoring. If the Aggies force a turnover or two, that could shift the advantage in their favor.