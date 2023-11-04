Here are five things I'd like to see Texas A&M do against Ole Miss Saturday:

Max Johnson needs to limit mistakes.

1. Keep Max upright

This is a weekly refrain, but it's really important today. Ole Miss has the second-best pass rush in the SEC behind A&M, so it'll be a real challenge. But if Johnson has time, he'll be able to hurt an average Ole Miss secondary.

2. Get the ball out fast

This goes hand and hand with point one. But A&M needs to run quick routes, get the ball out to Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith and let them work.

3. Contain

A&M has to control the edges on defense and not give Jaxson Dart opportunities to run up the middle. If the Rebels have to go north-south, then they'll be running right into the teeth of the Aggie defense. That normally does not go well.

4. Be ready for the deep shots

A&M's big weakness is known to everyone, and Lane Kiffin will absolutely try to exploit it. The Aggies did well stopping it against Tennessee and South Carolina, but this is another animal and there's no margin for error.

5. Minimize mistakes