The Aggies look to move to 7-3 on the season Saturday night against South Carolina, and here are five things I'd like to see:

If Kellen Mond has time to throw, the Aggies will thrive.

1. The defense holding up on the edges.

Carolina got 20 yards on 27 carries last week against Appalachian State, and the Mountaineers were too fast for USC to get off tackle like they want to. If A&M does the same, they means they cut back into Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy. That is a recipe for failure.

2. Good tackling from the safeties.

A&M won’t play a team all year who uses the middle of the field more. Quick passes in the seam and fast outs make up the majority of their passing game. The safeties need to pounce and get Carolina’s receivers on the ground.

3. Isaiah Spiller keeps rolling.

If the Aggie running game continues to prosper, they’re going to win the game.

4. Time to throw for Kellen Mond.



Carolina’s secondary has been chewed up by decent or better quarterbacks and Mond fits that description. But their defensive front is very good and we know the trouble the A&M line has had in pass blocking. Get him some time and A&M can make plays.



5. Turnovers at a minimum.