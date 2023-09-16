Texas A&M (1-1) takes on ULM (2-0) this afternoon at Kyle Field. The Aggies are a huge favorite, but there are at least five things I'd like to see during today's game:

It's time for Rueben Owens and the running game to get going.

1. Run the football down their throats

The Aggies don't need to be balanced. But they have to at least show they're capable of running the ball effectively to stop opponents from teeing off on Conner Weigman. ULM's defense has struggled against the run so far, so this could be a good confidence boost if the Aggie offensive line has its head screwed on right.

2. Pick up the blitz

ULM has scored the vast majority of its points off of turnovers. They want short fields and they get the turnovers by causing confusion. They blitz a lot from different looks, and this is exactly what A&M should want them to do today. They need to improve in this area rapidly and this is the place to start.

3. Get pressure

A&M was anemic pressuring Tyler Van Dyke, largely because they didn't really try -- and that's a scheme flaw, not a player flaw. Jimbo Fisher talked about the need to get pressure all week, and they need to change what they're doing to get that pressure. It needs to start right now.

4. Stuff the run. Completely.

ULM is absolutely terrible throwing the football, but they have two very good backs. They're run heavy and do not want to be behind the sticks. If A&M handles their business as the run as they have -- or better -- then the Warhawks will be forced to play right into the Aggies' hands.

5. Don't let them breathe