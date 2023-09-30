WIth Texas A&M taking on Arkansas this morning at AT&T Stadium, here are five thing I'd like to see the Aggies do against the Razorbacks:

The Aggies need to get Ainias Smith loose again this weekend.

1. Keep the Hogs off Max

This is absolutely critical. Arkansas has all kinds of trouble covering opponents in the passing game, but they try to rectify that by blitzing heavily. A&M's offensive line has to pick up its play and provide time for Max Johnson, who isn't as mobile as Conner Weigman. The Aggies may also need to boot Johnson and use some misdirection to slow the pass rush down.

2. Find someone to pick on

Bobby Petrino has no problem with identifying a problem in a defense and pounding away on it until the other team adjusts. With the exception of corner Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas' secondary has been poor. The Aggies obviously have quality and quantity at receiver, so they need figure out who to attack and exploit them repeatedly. That could mean a lot of passes heading Ainias Smith's way.

3. Keep Jefferson in the pocket

This isn't just to prevent him from running, but to stop him from buying time and then throwing deep. He did that several times against LSU, rolling out and finding receivers way behind the Tigers secondary. The best way to prevent that is keep him in the pocket.

4. Attack

This could apply to both sids of the ball. It would be good if the Aggies can pick on the Arkansas secondary deep, but it's more important that the Aggies blitz on defense. Arkansas is 104th in sacks allowed and Jefferson has gone down 11 times already this year. Arkansas' offensive line has struggled all year, and the Aggies need to exploit it.

5. Turn them over