The Aggies take on a much tougher opponent this afternoon in 1-0 Miami. Here's five things I'd like to see Texas A&M do in this matchup:

A&M needs to keep Miami's running backs contained and not let them outside.

1. Keep the streak alive

Ok, this isn't necessarily on the whole team, but Conner Weigman and his receivers. Weigman has yet to throw an interception in his college career while throwing 13 touchdowns. If Miami can't get a turnover or two, it'll be much tougher for them to find a way to win.

2. Cut off the edges

Miami bounced a lot of their runs off tackle last weekend against Miami (Ohio). Some were designed that way; some were adjustments made by Miami's backs. If the Aggies are able to stop the Hurricanes from getting to the outside in the running game, that would be like taking away their favorite toy.

3. Rally to the ball

Miami really likes the short to almost intermediate passing game. They want to get the ball out fast and let the receivers do the majority of the work. New Mexico tried that last week and didn't have much success, but this is a very different animal. The Aggie defensive backs will have to get up in a hurry and make the tackle. If the receivers get loose, that's a problem.

4. Go gut

Miami's strength on defense is right up the middle, and that's where I'd like to see A&M run the ball and have some success. That means counting on the guard-center-guard trio of Kam Dewberry (or Mark Nabou), Bryce Foster and Layden Robinson. If the Aggies can run the ball right up the middle and wear down Miami's front line, that would be a huge win.

5. Be not afraid