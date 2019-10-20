1. Defense handling adversity: Last weekend, the Aggies found themselves behind the 8-ball a lot, and Alabama made them pay for it. A&M's offense turned the ball over twice and gave momentum to Ole Miss multiple times -- and the defense held them to zilch. Nada. Nothing. Their performance in the first half after the second possession helped the Aggies stay in the game, and forcing Ole Miss off the field in the late third and early fourth quarters was decisive.

2. Johnson and Johnson cure what ails you: Justin Madubuike had a great game last night, but Buddy and Tyree Johnson were also true difference makers. Buddy Johnson had 10 tackles and played a key role in stopping the Ole Miss inside run game. Of course, he also had the scoop and score to give A&M the lead. Ole Miss allegedly "dropped back" to throw 31 times, but they rolled out or got rid of the ball extremely fast most of the time. If they didn't, Tyree Johnson was in the face of Matt Corral or John Rhys Plumlee. He had a sack, a TFL that should be considered a sack and nearly had a safety but forced Ole Miss to punt out of their end zone anyway. This is what the Aggies have really needed from both.

3. Newbies stepping up: The Aggies used a lot of players that they have not used much or at all before Saturday night. Brian Williams went from third team to starter at safety and only allowed one reception on four targets. Tyree Wilson got his first serious playing time since week 3 and responded with 3 tackles and a lot of pressure. Devin Morris had a huge tackle for loss on Plumlee and was good enough in pass coverage to warrant more playing time. DeMarvin Leal got sucked in on Ole Miss' 70-yard TD run in the first quarter and got pushed around some -- but he also had five tackles. Micheal Clemons, who he replaced in the lineup, has only had more tackles than that once in his career. Andre White had a sack and Clifford Chattman an interception. Demani Richardson had his second straight high-quality game and seems to be coming into his own. Whether it was deserving or desperation, new faces were in the lineup a lot last night. And they all brought something good.

4. Braden Mann, superstar: It's pretty incredible that Mann's net punting average is still right at 50 yards a punt after the coverage debacles against Alabama. Mann didn't take any chances last night, pinning Ole Miss against the sideline frequently or just booming it past their returners. His 55-yard kick that went out of bounds at the 1 was a key point in the game, and he acted like he expected the punt to work exactly that way. If anyone could actually do that, it's him.

5. Revived running game: A&M ran for 165 yards last night, with Isaiah Spiller picking up 78 and Kellen Mond 70. That's 40 yards a game more than what Ole Miss had given up on average so far this year. The biggest deal here is that A&M finally was able to run when they needed to. On their final scoring drive, they ran the ball six out of seven plays, with the two biggest being a beautiful QB run by Mond on 3rd and 6 when Ole Miss vacated the middle of the field (he picked up 12), and Spiller's 22-yard touchdown. Spiller was more decisive and quicker to the hole last night. It was probably his best performance.