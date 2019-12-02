5 up, 5 down: LSU
AggieYell.com looks at the positives and negatives after Texas A&M's loss to LSU.
5 up
It’s over. The Aggies have taken worse beatings, but they’ve been few and far between. A&M came out flat, looked lethargic and played intimidated. LSU wanted revenge and got it in a big way. It was embarrassing.
The interior defensive line. Justin Madubuike had a sack and a half, Bobby Brown had half a sack and was a force for the last three quaters and Jayden Peevy consistently applied pressure. It was too little, too late, but they had Burrow moving after the first 15 minutes.
DeMarvin Leal. It seems crazy to have this many defenders on the positive list when you give up 48 points, but he’s gotten better each wekek. He had his first full sack against LSU and ended the regular season with 33 tackles (6th on the team), 5 TFL and 1.5 sacks. Not bad for a guy who played very little until week 6. He’s going to be a star.
Isaiah Spiller’s refusal to quit. The only guy on the offense who should have been able to look at himself in the mirror after the game was Spiller. His results were just decent, but he gave it all he had.
Braden Mann. Two punts over 60 yards, a 50.2 average on a night where he was very busy -- and a fake punt where he not only picked up a first down, but lowered his shoulder and took out a defender. He’s a unique guy.
5 down
The offensive line. What a complete disaster. They were sloppy, undisciplined, didn’t do basic things right and got whipped even when they did.
The offensive play calling. It was stale, repetitive, predictable and, most importantly, slow. Nothing happened quickly. Dave Aranda is a brilliant coordinator, so he had his guys ready. And they ate A&M’s lunch.
The offense in general. Kellen Mond played scared. Wideouts didn’t catch passes that hit them in the hands or weren’t interested enough to make plays for ones that weren’t. Jalen Wydermyer looked like a freshman. A collective house of horrors.
The 3-man front. May it never be seen again. Instead of confusing Joe Burrow, it gave him more time to throw. Which he took full advantage of.
The secondary. As it was against Alabama, it was totally outmatched. There’s hope for the safeties, considering they have played well at times and are still young, but the cornerback corps is not comparable to its competition without Elijah Blades on the field. Can Jaylon Jones, Josh Moten or maybe Erick Young make a differene in 2020?
Awesome #CYBERMONDAY deal: get an annual subscription, save big and get gear!
Treat yourself or another Aggie fan to an annual subscription to AggieYell.com (which you can get for half off!) and get some A&M gear from either the well-stocked Rivals store OR Adidas! There are two ways to go. Find out all the details here.