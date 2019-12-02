



It’s over. The Aggies have taken worse beatings, but they’ve been few and far between. A&M came out flat, looked lethargic and played intimidated. LSU wanted revenge and got it in a big way. It was embarrassing.

The interior defensive line. Justin Madubuike had a sack and a half, Bobby Brown had half a sack and was a force for the last three quaters and Jayden Peevy consistently applied pressure. It was too little, too late, but they had Burrow moving after the first 15 minutes.

DeMarvin Leal. It seems crazy to have this many defenders on the positive list when you give up 48 points, but he’s gotten better each wekek. He had his first full sack against LSU and ended the regular season with 33 tackles (6th on the team), 5 TFL and 1.5 sacks. Not bad for a guy who played very little until week 6. He’s going to be a star.

Isaiah Spiller’s refusal to quit. The only guy on the offense who should have been able to look at himself in the mirror after the game was Spiller. His results were just decent, but he gave it all he had.

Braden Mann. Two punts over 60 yards, a 50.2 average on a night where he was very busy -- and a fake punt where he not only picked up a first down, but lowered his shoulder and took out a defender. He’s a unique guy.



