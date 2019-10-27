Kellen Mond: this was one of the best performances of his career, and against a team that had battered him in two previous outings. He completed 74% of his passes for 234 yards, ran for another 76 and played mistake free football. When the defense got the offense the ball back via turnover, he made sure Mississippi State pay for it. He responsible for five total touchdowns as the Aggie offense looked as good as they have in any SEC game that didn’t go to overtime in a half-decade.

Devin Morris: Three weeks ago, Morris seemed like a guy bound for the transfer portal. Now, it’s hard to fathom taking him off the field. In his role as the backup nickel, he has an interception, two tackles for loss and a sack. He’s also been solid in pass coverage. When he finally got an opportunity, he took full advantage of it.

Jalen Wydermyer: He leads the team in touchdown receptions and has the team’s longest pass reception after Saturday. He keeps getting better as a player and a nightmare to tackle. He may be the second best TE in the SEC already.

A&M’s running game: Ole Miss and Mississippi State aren’t the best rushing defenses out there, but that’s two straight weeks that the Aggies have handled the line of scrimmage. Kenyon Green and Dan Moore, in particular, beat up on people Saturday. The Aggies truly got rolling in the running game against Ole Miss and UAB last year, then had so much confidence they beat up on LSU on the ground too. Maybe history repeats.

DeMarvin Leal: thrust into the lineup with the injury to Micheal Clemons, Leal has responded with 11 tackles in two games. He was very impressive Saturday and may stay in the lineup no matter what happens to Clemons.



