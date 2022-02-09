9 Aggies gain combine invites

All four juniors who declared early for the draft received combine invites.

Running back Isaiah Spiller, who ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored 6 touchdowns in his junior season, could be the first running back taken in the 2022 draft. He averaged better than 5 yards a carry in each of his three seasons, including 5.6 YPC last year.

All-American defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal will head to Indianapolis to make his case as potential first round pick. Leal has been in and out of the first round in recent mock drafts, but his production in 2021 was undeniable: switching between defensive end and tackle, Leal racked up 58 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2021.

Like Leal, tight end Jalen Wydermyer has gotten attention as a potential first rounder. The two-time Mackey Award finalist is one of the more dynamic tight ends in the draft after leading the Aggies in receiving yards with 515 (on 40 catches) with 4 touchdowns. He holds A&M’s all-time record for touchdown receptions by a tight end.

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green will enter the combine as the Aggie most likely to go in the first round. He’s coming off a second All-American season where he proved he’s capable of being an NFL-level tackle, but an absolutely dominant guard. A strong performance at the combine could mean he’s the first interior lineman off the board.

Five seniors also played their way into the combine, including three defensive linemen. Micheal Clemons was able to stay healthy in 2021 and the defensive end put up solid numbers, with 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Fellow defensive end Tyree Johnson became a feared rush end in his final season, tying for the team lead with 8.5 sacks and winning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors three times. Defensive tackle Jayden Peevy’s decision to return for a fifth season paid off, as the tallied 43 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

Another player who took advantage of an extra season was linebacker Aaron Hansford, whose Aggie career included a position change and a recovery from a severe knee injury suffered in 2017. Hansford proved he’s an every down linebacker in 2021, leading the team in tackles with 89. He added 8.5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 4 passes broken up.

Another feel-good story, safety Leon O’Neal, is also on his way to Indianapolis. The senior defensive back had a breakthrough season in 2021, improving his play across the board as he totaled 58 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and 2 interceptions, including a pick-six in the season opener against Kent State.



