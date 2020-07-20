AggieYell - A busy Monday for the Aggies

The start of the week has been a hectic one from the perspective of Texas A&M and Texas high school football, with comings and goings, decisions and indecision. Here's a look:

Victory Vaka will join the A&M program at midterm. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

California moves football, Vaka moves A&M arrival date

For the past several weeks, Westlake Village (Ca.) defensive tackle Victory Vaka has made it clear that, if California decided to move its 2020 high school football season to the spring of 2021, he wouldn't be around to see it. Instead, he would enroll at Texas A&M at the midterm and begin his collegiate career instead. On Monday, California made its decision: football would be moved to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A short time later, Vaka made his decision.

In Texas, the decision by the UIL on the 2020 season will likely come later this week. It was thought a decision could be made today after a meeting, but the UIL merely said a decision will be coming soon. Unlike California, however, it looks like the choices for Texas are whether the season starts on time or is delayed, with some games being cancelled.

A Tank enters the portal

Tank Jenkins intends to move on.

In the early stages of training camp last summer, redshirt freshman Tank Jenkins was splitting time with the first team at left guard with Jared Hocker. Then Jenkins suffered an injury, giving Hocker the job with minimal competition. Jenkins did not play in 2019, meaning he has been sidelined the past two seasons. As it turns out, those small snippets in practice may be the last time we see the former 4-star offensive lineman. The Montgomery, Ala. native has entered the transfer portal, signifying his intention to transfer from Texas A&M. The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering Jenkins was expected to be in the two-deep at the very least this fall. But, with the arrival of Akinola Ogunbiyi, Josh Bankhead, Smart Chibuzo and Jordan Jefferson, along with returning interior linemen Bart Clement, Grayson Reed and Layden Robinson, competition for playing time at guard was expected to be intense this season and for the next several years. Entering the transfer portal does not mean Jenkins' departure is a certainty, though odds would certainly favor that outcome. Two Aggies have entered the portal, only to pull their names back out and remain with the team: QB James Foster and TE Glenn Beal.



Aggies about to pull an Oklahoma upset?