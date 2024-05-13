There's an obvious need to invest heavily at receiver in this class. Muhammad and Walker will be gone; Barber could be as well if his foot injury does not require a medical redshirt. A good season from Allen and/or Thomas could lead to their departures. And, bluntly, 10 wideouts is a pretty low number to have anyway.

Three of the top players on A&M's list are Dakorien Moore, Terry and Lockett. Moore is pretty firmly committed to LSU and it'll take a lot to get him to budge. Terry and Lockett, on the other hand, are very much open.

Terry has narrowed his list down considerably and it seems like A&M may have the edge for him at this point. Texas is still in the mix and is a threat too. He will make an official to A&M on June 13.

Lockett will official on June 7 after cancelling a visit to USC. Once again, A&M and Texas are in a dogfight here, but he's also seriously interest in LSU as well.

Williams is pretty much down to A&M and Michigan. A lot of people having him leaning Blue, but after talking to him, I'm not so sure on that. He really likes receiver coach Holmon Wiggins and the chance in atmosphere Mike Elko has brought to the Aggie program.

Johnson looks like he's an A&M-Texas battle, and right now I'd lean Texas' way. Jones is a guy who doesn't get a lot of attention, but he's got plenty of big offers. He could come down to the Aggies and Arkansas, and he'll official to A&M in late June.

Norman is a guy who has appeared on the radar recently, and he'll also visit Aggieland in late June. Porter announced his top six teams today, and A&M was one of them. Exactly how high up on that list A&M is isn't clear, but I'm a bit skeptical of their chances unless and until he visits.

It seems like A&M's pursuit of Marsh has slowed, and Wilson's commitment to Arizona State may have put the kibosh on their dealings with him. Choice and Hines may be two guys to watch as the process continues.

The Aggies haven't landed a receiver yet, but they've got themselves in pretty good shape with quite a few targets. It'll be interesting to see where things go from here.