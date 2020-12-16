AggieYell - A&M adds massive O-lineman Matthew Wykoff

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 310 pounds

Commitment date: May 18, 2020

Chose A&M over: Texas, Notre Dame, USC, Ole Miss, Mississippi State among others

Why he chose A&M: "I picked A&M because it felt like the right place for me to develop as a player and win a lot of football games, along with playing in the best conference in college football and the amazing fan base."

Message for the 12th Man?: "I can guarantee the 12th Man they will get everything I've got out of me and I am dedicated."