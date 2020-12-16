AggieYell - A&M adds massive O-lineman Matthew Wykoff

A&M adds massive O-lineman Matthew Wykoff
Texas A&M looked around the nation for offensive line recruits in the 2021 class, but they only had to go to Magnolia to find a tackle they wanted.
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 310 pounds
Commitment date: May 18, 2020
Chose A&M over: Texas, Notre Dame, USC, Ole Miss, Mississippi State among others
Why he chose A&M: "I picked A&M because it felt like the right place for me to develop as a player and win a lot of football games, along with playing in the best conference in college football and the amazing fan base."
Message for the 12th Man?: "I can guarantee the 12th Man they will get everything I've got out of me and I am dedicated."
Analysis
Massive human being who plays with an extremely nasty disposition. Doesn’t finish blocks as much as removes opponents from the play completely. Capable of pulling and leading backs on counters, then clearing the way by flattening anyone in the way. Extremely powerful upper body; just shoves opponents to the ground in some cases. Needs to play lower and continue to work on his lateral quickness. But he’s big, he’s strong and he could be in the right tackle picture sooner rather than later.
Join AY today, get free premium access until Jan. 29!
Get all the details here: Join AY today, get premium access for FREE until Jan. 29!