A&M adds one of the nation's top WR prospects

Texas A&M has secured a major commitment by flipping Jerome Myles, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country in the class of 2025, from USC. This comes at a crucial time for the program, as the team looks to strengthen its receiving corps. Myles, who visited campus for the Texas game, was impressed by the atmosphere and the future direction of the program in spite of the loss.

The Aggies were a serious contender for Myles when he initially committed to USC and never let up in their pursuit. With the addition of his quarterback at Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, Helaman Casuga, to the 2026 class, the Aggies added strength to their case to flip him.

Myles is the third wide receiver to join the 2025 class, along with 4-star Kelshaun Johnson and 3-star TK Norman.