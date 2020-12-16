AggieYell - A&M adds powerful OL Remington Strickland

Message to the 12th Man?: "I’m going to give it my all and be ready to compete. I just want to prove myself and get a starting role as soon as I can."

Why he chose the Aggies: "I have a lot of family connections there and I've been going to games since I was a kid. I really like coach Fisher and coach Henson and thought it would be the right place for me."

Strickland may have been an All-State selection at right tackle, but he's definitely an interior lineman in college. And that fits him, because he's an absolute brawler who will do his best work in confined spaces.

For starters, Strickland just destroys opponents in his film. He's simply too big and too strong for the private school players he's up against. He overwhelms them at the point of attack and that's it, they're done.

I don't think he has the speed to play tackle, but he's quick enough to pull on counters as a guard or center. He's definitely got the disposition to play inside, because he looks like he's ready to fight every snap.

Physically, Strickland looks more ready than most to play at the next level. In this case, the development required will be getting used to playing to much better competition. He's taking a quantum leap from the private school ranks to the SEC as well as switching positions. Considering Jimbo Fisher's tendency to redshirt offensive linemen, he'll probably get a year to adjust before getting on the field.