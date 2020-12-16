AggieYell - A&M adds speedy RB Amari Daniels from Miami

Message to the 12th Man : “Texas A&M has Jimbo Fisher,” said Daniels. “He has recruited guys from my area no matter where he was coaching. He has done great things with players from south Florida. I like his offense, he has that Miami Central pipeline with Devonta Freeman.”

"It was about the best fit for me,” said Daniels. “I am going where I can play fast and make plays. It’s a system that I can do well in. That has been most important to me.”

Why A&M : Daniels said the relationship he had built and what he can do on the field at Texas A&M won him over.

Picked A&M Over: The final two schools that were in the running for the Rivals250 running back were Texas A&M and Georgia.

The Aggies have been big on Daniels for the better part of a year and have been hoping to team him with a larger back. He could certainly be the lightning to someone else's thunder.

Daniels has all the athletic attributes you'd want in a back: he sees the field well, gets upfield quickly, has great change of direction and, oh yeah, he's fast. I expected he would have very good straight line speed, but I was very impressed with his shiftiness. He cuts back very well, is tough to bring down and seems to be a step or two ahead of the defenders mentally. He's seeing things they aren't.

Daniels has outstanding cutting ability and can change direction in a step. He's got a strong lower body and runs through tacklers, especially if someone tries an arm tackle. After he gets the ball and a hole is open, he hits the gas and blows right through the hole, then defenders had better be pretty fast to keep up. Even though he's somewhat short at 5-foot-8, he also shows the ability to run someone over.

The Aggies have some talent at running back, but Daniels is.a guy who could factor in pretty quickly. You can't teach vision and the ability to set up defenders, and he can do both. He can get an entire defense flowing one way, cut and head back the other way leaving them flat-footed. The ability to switch direction fast allows him to pick up extra yards and makes him tougher to bring down.

Daniels has superior vision, and that's something you can't teach. His cuts appear to be instinctive as well. Add in high-end speed and there's not much he doesn't do. As he gets stronger, he's going to be fun to watch.