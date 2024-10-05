A&M and "the other kid" rout Missouri

Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

During his press conference this week, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was dismissive of the prospect of Texas A&M quarterback playing Saturday — and dismissive of Weigman in general.

“I know on their depth chart the other kid’s the starting quarterback, but I mean that’s semantics in my opinion,” Drinkwitz said. “(Marcel Reed)’s 3-0 as a starter and whether (Weigman) is listed as questionable or whatever, I don’t see them going back.”

They went back. And Weigman annihilated Drinkwitz’s ninth-ranked Tigers 41-10 before a crowd of 97,049 at Kyle Field. It is the largest margin of victory against a top-10 opponent in program history.

“Conner obviously came out, had a heck of a day,” coach Mike Elko said. “We dominated the rushing game. We won on third down. We won on touchdowns in the red zone. We did the things we needed to do playing the game of football.”

The No. 25 Aggies (5-1, 3-0 SEC) scored on their first four possessions and six of their first seven as they took control of the game quickly and had the Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on their heels the entire game.

“They thought they were going to come and get a piece of cake,” running back Le’Veon Moss said.

After a week in which Missouri’s quarterback Brady Cook talked about how the crowd noise piped in at practice is louder than Kyle Field and several players talked about their expectation to win in College Station, the Tigers were playing a different tune after the game.

“We got slapped in the face today,” wide receiver Theo Wease said.

It looked like Missouri might have their way with the Aggies — for one play. Cook (13-31, 186 yards, 1 TD) hit receiver Luther Burden (7 catches, 82 yards) for 27 yards on the first offensive snap, moving the ball to midfield. But the Tigers woudl go for it on 4th and 2 at the A&M 40-yard-line and, after a pass interference call on A&M cornerback Will Lee was waved off, the Aggies started in great field position.

Weigman started off quickly, hitting his first three passes and moving the Aggies well into Missouri territory. On a 3rd and 6 from the Tigers’ 26, the Aggies brushed off a play that devastated Missouri in their 2021 matchup — the draw play. Running back Amari Daniels (9 carries, 34 yards, 2 TD) caught the Missouri defense by surprised and rambled 25 yards to the Missouri 1. He scored one play later to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 9:17 to go in the first quarter.

Missouri was forced into a quick three and out on their next possession, but more ominously for the Tigers, Cook was sacked by linebacker Daymion Sanford — the first of six A&M sacks on the day.

“These are the games where you're going to get sacks, when you get a big lead and the quarterback has to sit back there and throw the ball, and that puts him in a lot of risk,” Elko said.

On A&M’s next drive, Weigman (18-22, 276 yards; 5 catches, 33 yards) found Noah Thomas for a 29-yard catch and run to set up a 45-yard field goal from Randy Bond.

It looked like Missouri was right back in the ball game after Cook found Burden behind A&M defenders for a 75-yard touchdown — but it was called back due a Missouri penalty. One false start later and the Tigers had gone from being down 3 to 2nd and 20. Missouri would end up going three and out, then a 33-yard punt set A&M up at their own 35.

After a 9-yard scramble to start the drive, Weigman then proceeded to complete his next five passes to five different receivers to move the ball to the Missouri 6. Another 3rd down draw by Daniels set picked up 5 yards and a first down, and he punched it in for his second touchdown a play later.

And the rout was on.

After Missouri was forced into another quick punt, a 57-yarder by Luke Bauer, the Aggies started at their own 12. It didn’t matter. A&M was forced into a 3rd and 13 at their own 23 and, again, it didn’t matter. Weigman didn’t just go for the first down, he went for the big play and found receiver Jahdae Walker down the left sideline for a gain of 40.

Facing a 3rd and 7 two plays later, Weigman took off through a massive gap right up the middle for 15 yards to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, running back Le’Veon Moss (12 carries, 138 yards, 3 TD) crashed in from a yard out to make it 24-0.

The Tigers punted the ball back to A&M with 2:10 to go in the half, but finally got a stop after the Aggies bled off all but 15 seconds. As a reward for their effort, they got a 43-yard kick from punter Tyler White that skipped out of bounds an inch from the goal line.

“I don't know how he got it to screwball like that,” Elko said. “That was pretty impressive.”

Cook disgustedly threw the ball out of bounds on the next play to end a half that the Aggies thoroughly dominated. A&M had 305 yards of offense to Missouri’s 79 and had outgained them on the ground 112-16. The Aggies also had picked up three sacks as they constantly pressured and hit Cook.

A&M got the second half kickoff and immediately twisted the knife to end any small hope of a Missouri comeback. After a touchback, Moss took the first snap from scrimmage and burst through a huge hole right up the middle, outrunning the Missouri defense for a 75-yard touchdown to make the score 31-0.

“Sorry to say that again, but I'm just ballin’,” Moss said. “We just wanted to come out and continue to put our foot on their neck.”

After Bond kicked another field goal to make the score 34-0, Missouri finally got on the board with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Wease (2 catches, 72 yards, 1 TD). But it was on a desperation scramble, as Missouri’s quarterback would be sacked three more times in the second half.

"I think just knowing that we got guys in the back end who can cover one-on-one (makes a difference). And then giving it all, just sending (blitzes) on,” defensive end Nic Scourton said. And trying to get Brady Cook flustered. And it worked, and he made some poor decisions in the game, and it turned out in our favor.”

After one of those poor decisions resulted in a turnover on downs at the Aggie 43 with 12:33 to go in the game, the other kid hit freshman receiver Terry Bussey (3 catches, 76 yards) down the left sideline for a gain of 30. After Bussey carried for another 6 yards, Moss ran around the right corner and sped into the end zone from 18 yards out to complete the hat trick.

The final margin came on a chip shot field goal by Blake Craig with 8 seconds left, and even that was embarrassing for Missouri. The Tigers has two possessions that reached the 2-yard-line or closer, including a 1st and goal on the 1. The Aggies held Missouri out of the end zone for six plays.

“We didn't want to give them anything, especially anything cheap in the red zone at the end of the game, and try to make the game look closer than it was,” Scourton said. “They kind of lit a fire on us. Coming into our place, like pre-interviews, talking down on Kyle Field. Coming in here and stepping on our field and stuff like that. And I think guys were really motivated to go out there and be dominant.”

But, in a positive for Drinkwitz, he did get to see Marcel Reed at quarterback. In mop-up duty.

“(Weizmann’s a) really good player. He was very accurate today," Drinkwitz said. "He did a great job scrambling the football. We weren't ever able to make him uncomfortable."







