When No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 1 Clemson get together Saturday, don't expect to see anyone short on the outside. On offense or defense.

Jhamon Ausbon is just one of the many big wideouts in Saturday's game.

In a clear sign of where major college football is going, the Aggies and Tigers will send out groups of wide receivers and corners that average well over 6 feet tall. And they won't be lacking for speed or athleticism, either. A&M's receiver outfit is well known to Clemson, because all four starters -- Jhamon Ausbon, Quartney Davis, Kendrick Rogers and Camron Buckley -- played in last year's 28-26 Clemson win. But the players themselves have changed. Ausbon is faster and more athletic after having lost weight, while Davis has gone from an unknown quantity to one of the top receivers in the SEC. Rogers began building his reputation as a big-game player against the Tigers last season, emerging from obscurity to catch 7 passes for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. “They’ve got terrific receivers. They’re experienced. They’re big, long, fast. So it’s a great challenge. Some tough matchups,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.



Kendrick Rogers had a huge game against Clemson last year.

The Aggie receiving corps is definitely big -- Rogers is listed at 6-foot-4, while the other three starters are listed at 6-foot-2. The primary backups, redshirt freshmen Caleb Chapman and Jalen Preston, are listed at 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-2, respectively. On the other side of the ball, Clemson's corners aren't exactly tiny. Junior A.J. Terrell, who a preseason All-ACC selection with three interceptions last year, is 6-foot-1. New starter Derion Kendrick, a former 5-star who played offense in 2018, is 6 feet tall. Primary backups Mario Goodrich and Sheridan Jones are also 6-footers. "Terrell leads the defense back there," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "(Safeties Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace) are very talented and do a great job. They play the ball well, they're used to playing it. They see it in practice."

Justyn Ross exploded onto the scene after Clemson played A&M last year.