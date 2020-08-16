AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #1, Demond Demas

Class: freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

2019 stats: Did not play. 2018 stats: 50 catches for 1,574 yards and 23 touchdowns

Projected 2020 role: Starting outside receiver

Is a starting job presumptuous for a true freshman who arrived in June? Maybe, but there aren't many like Demas. He brings size, a 4.4-second 40-yard-dash time and freakish leaping ability to the table. In terms of sheer athletic ability, the Aggies may have never had a receiver like him. Few recruits have been as eagerly anticipated, and it shouldn't take him long to make an impact.