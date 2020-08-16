 AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #1, Demond Demas
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-16 12:30:40 -0500') }} football

A&M by the (new) numbers: #1, Demond Demas

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers expands with the freshmen who arrived at the midterm, starting with number 1, wideout Demond Demas.

Demond Demas could be the most talented wideout in Aggie history.
Class: freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

2019 stats: Did not play. 2018 stats: 50 catches for 1,574 yards and 23 touchdowns
Projected 2020 role: Starting outside receiver

Is a starting job presumptuous for a true freshman who arrived in June? Maybe, but there aren't many like Demas. He brings size, a 4.4-second 40-yard-dash time and freakish leaping ability to the table. In terms of sheer athletic ability, the Aggies may have never had a receiver like him. Few recruits have been as eagerly anticipated, and it shouldn't take him long to make an impact.

