AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #16, Brian George

Class: Junior (transferred from Highland Community College)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

2019 stats: 26 tackles, 6 passes broken up, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery; 2nd team JUCO All-American

Projected 2020 role: In the cornerback rotation

Mike Elko wants tall, athletic corners who can run. The past two years, he's gotten one in Elijah Blades and now, Brian George. George was possibly the best JUCO corner in the nation last year and shocked many by picking the Aggies over other prominent programs who thought they had the inside track. Now that he's on campus, he should give Myles Jones some serious competition for the starting job opposite Blades and, at the worst, play significant snaps in a reserve role.