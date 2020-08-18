AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #16, Brian George

A&M by the (new) numbers: #16, Brian George
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team who arrived at the midterm continues with number 16, cornerback Brian George.
Class: Junior (transferred from Highland Community College)
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
2019 stats: 26 tackles, 6 passes broken up, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery; 2nd team JUCO All-American
Projected 2020 role: In the cornerback rotation
Mike Elko wants tall, athletic corners who can run. The past two years, he's gotten one in Elijah Blades and now, Brian George. George was possibly the best JUCO corner in the nation last year and shocked many by picking the Aggies over other prominent programs who thought they had the inside track. Now that he's on campus, he should give Myles Jones some serious competition for the starting job opposite Blades and, at the worst, play significant snaps in a reserve role.