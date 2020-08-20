AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #18, Donell Harris, Jr.

Class: Freshman



Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

2019 stats (at Liberty City, Fla., Gulliver Prep): 60 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery; Army All-American

Projected 2020 role: Situational pass rusher

Harris re-classified from the 2021 class to 2020 and that was to the Aggies' benefit, as they picked up an elite pass rusher. He's still a little light at 220 pounds, but the Aggies probably won't need him to do much except rush the passer this season. But he should be an every-down player by next year.