 AggieYell - A&M by the (new) numbers: #18, Donell Harris, Jr.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 12:08:18 -0500') }} football Edit

A&M by the (new) numbers: #18, Donell Harris, Jr.

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the Texas A&M football team who arrived at the midterm continues with number 18, defensive end Donell Harris, Jr.

Donell Harris was one of the nation's best pass rushers in the 2020 class.
Donell Harris was one of the nation's best pass rushers in the 2020 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

2019 stats (at Liberty City, Fla., Gulliver Prep): 60 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery; Army All-American

Projected 2020 role: Situational pass rusher

Harris re-classified from the 2021 class to 2020 and that was to the Aggies' benefit, as they picked up an elite pass rusher. He's still a little light at 220 pounds, but the Aggies probably won't need him to do much except rush the passer this season. But he should be an every-down player by next year.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}